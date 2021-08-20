Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $362,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

