Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,253. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

