Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of SPMV stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85.

