Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16.

