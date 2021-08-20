Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

