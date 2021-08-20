Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 796,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

