Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,477.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

