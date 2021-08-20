Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

NYSE NET traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.