CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Shares Up 0.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. 415,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 164,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $1,964,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

