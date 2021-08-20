CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $446.87

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.87 ($5.84) and traded as low as GBX 403.50 ($5.27). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 220,312 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.87. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

