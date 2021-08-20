Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.