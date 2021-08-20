CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $965,354.10 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $965,354.10 and approximately $82,570.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

