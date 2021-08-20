CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $965,354.10 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $965,354.10 and $82,570.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

