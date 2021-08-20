Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $348,438.74 and $355.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

