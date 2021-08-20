Coldstack (CLS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $216,602.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $216,602.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,182.45 or 1.00113567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.57 or 0.00907226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.70 or 0.06668304 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

