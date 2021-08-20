CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

