Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

