Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.40. 334,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

