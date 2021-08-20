Columbia Asset Management Has $808,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 9,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.