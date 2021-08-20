Columbia Asset Management Sells 13,170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 777,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

