Columbia Asset Management Sells 19,148 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 186,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,501. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

