Conceal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,864.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.72 million and $112,864.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,185.17 or 0.99808204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.19 or 0.00970350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.21 or 0.00471206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00353596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,505,202 coins and its circulating supply is 10,881,423 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

