Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.33. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $169.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

