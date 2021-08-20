Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.91.

CFLT traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 458,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,532. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

