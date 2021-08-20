Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CFMS opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 233,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 37.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

