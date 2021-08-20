Connectome Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $112,504.07 and $512,520.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00845332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

