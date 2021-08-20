Contrasting Akerna (KERN) and Its Competitors

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 114 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million N/A -2.37 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion $1.19 million 28.08

Akerna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 628 3029 4590 88 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.31%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% Akerna Competitors -32.83% -1,765.38% -11.58%

Summary

Akerna competitors beat Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.