Contrasting Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) & Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Concord Medical Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 11.96 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.82 -$44.10 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concord Medical Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skylight Health Group and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

Concord Medical Services beats Skylight Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

