Contrasting EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

10.8% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 45.20 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 12.58 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 50.15% 28.15%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.