Contrasting Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Cano Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.00 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cano Health.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Cano Health N/A -1,424.22% -10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skylight Health Group and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cano Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.30%. Cano Health has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.30%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Cano Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skylight Health Group beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

