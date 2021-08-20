Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

