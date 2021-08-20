Cormark Raises Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$3.75

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIV. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV opened at C$2.80 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.