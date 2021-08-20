Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $41.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 66,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,415,911 shares of company stock worth $286,069,415 in the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

