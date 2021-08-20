Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $41.54 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.96. 71,130,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.