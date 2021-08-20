Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of BASE opened at $37.35 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.48.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

