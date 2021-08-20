Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Sells $5,332,800.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CPNG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 73.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

