COVA Reaches Market Cap of $870,326.58 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, COVA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $870,326.58 and $20,383.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00871664 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00109813 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

