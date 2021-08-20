CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.28% of CPS Technologies worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $5.33 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $76.34 million, a P/E ratio of 266.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

