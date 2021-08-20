Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,745.02

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Cream has a market cap of $41,745.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.19 or 0.99811546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.38 or 0.00973947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00471586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00353122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004506 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

