Credit Suisse Group Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.39.

NYSE EL traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $329.84. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.52. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

