Credit Suisse Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 328 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,608,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.