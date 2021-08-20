Critical Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 163.58%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.44%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.59 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.23 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -20.47

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

