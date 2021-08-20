Critical Comparison: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) & Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for All For One Media and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.26%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than All For One Media.

Volatility and Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 11.87, suggesting that its share price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 98.93 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -11.56

All For One Media has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

All For One Media beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

