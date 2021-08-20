Critical Survey: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Red Violet alerts:

30.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Violet and Cloudera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudera 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cloudera has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Cloudera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -4.11% -7.60% -6.41% Cloudera -16.43% -2.58% -1.41%

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Cloudera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 9.71 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Cloudera $869.26 million 5.36 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.63

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera.

Summary

Cloudera beats Red Violet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.