Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROMF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CROMF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

