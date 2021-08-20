CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $234.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.82 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

