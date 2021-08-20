Crust Shadow (CSM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,625.00

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $40,625.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.