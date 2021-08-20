CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $947,005.96 and $15,744.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.