CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAW. Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.