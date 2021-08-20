Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,704 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

